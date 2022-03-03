The flag of Ukraine has been raised by defiant soldiers in the city of Bucha, which has been near-destroyed by Russian attacks in recent days.

In footage shared by the Ukrainian armed forces on social media, a group of four troops can be seen saluting the flag, which is hoisted into the air outside a city council building.

“Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers,” the video caption reads.

