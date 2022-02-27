Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says the country is “bleeding, but inflicting disastrous losses on enemy”.

Vladimir Putin has placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

After Moscow’s forces launched an overnight assault on Kharkiv, its regional governor claimed on Sunday afternoon that Ukraine’s forces had “complete” control over Ukraine’s second city.

Kyiv was reported to be quiet after explosions lit up the morning sky, with fighting reportedly taking place just west of the capital.

