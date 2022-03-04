Watch live as Ukraine’s foreign minister discusses criminal tribunal over Ukraine crisis

Watch live as the Ukrainian foreign minister discusses launching a special criminal tribunal into the war in Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, along with prominent international legal experts and other high-profile figures, are discussing trying those responsible for aggression in Ukraine at an impromptu on-the-record meeting hosted by Chatham House on Friday.

It follows an attack on the Zaporizhzhia facility – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – by Russian troops in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We will hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity”, Mr Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

