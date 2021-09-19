Ukraine celebrated the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of Independence by holding a military parade.

In Kiev, in honour of the holiday, a military parade drives through its streets.

The parade was held for the first time in three locations across the country: in Khreshchatyk, in the Dnieper, and also in Odessa.

More than five thousand military soldiers, 100 aircraft, as well as 400 pieces of weapons and military equipment take part in the celebration.

It was the first military parade in the country since 2018.