Man documents 43-mile journey from Ukraine to the Polish border

A man walked for more than 43 miles with thousands of other refugees attempting to escape Ukraine to the Polish border.

Manny Marotta, 25, set off from the Ukrainian city of Lviv and he has described the “brutal” and “harrowing” 20-hour journey during which he saw children “dragged out of bed” and families separated.

He recounted feeling part of a “humanitarian nightmare” as he watched men, women and children rush to Poland, where he arrived the next day at 7am local time.