Ukraine citizens are fearing for their safety after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion.

Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky introducing martial law soon after.

Residents in the city of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, are now fearing for their lives as the situation worsens.

"Where will I run? Where do I go? Tell me, please," one woman said, close to tears on the street.

"Martial law? There will be panic. Where will I hide the children?" another questioned.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.