Irpin lays in ruins after Russians attack Kyiv’s neighbour city

Irpin, a city neighbouring Kyiv, has been left in ruins after being attacked by Russian missiles amid the continued invasion of Ukraine.

On the eighth day of the conflict, at least nine people were killed when a school and private houses in Chernihiv were hit by the Russian military, according to the state’s emergency services.

This comes as the Kremlin’s forces continue to besiege the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

