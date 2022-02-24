A Kharkiv resident has spoken about the explosions in Ukraine saying “today I had the worst sunrise in my life” amid the Russian invasion.

Local resident Sasha said she had heard sounds of shots around dawn and saw smoke, adding that her family is not going to leave the city and hopes that the war will avoid them.

Sasha said: “I woke up and heard a series of shots, I rushed to the balcony and I realized these were not fireworks. There were explosions. I saw smoke on the horizon.”

