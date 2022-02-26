CCTV footage shows a rocket hitting a Kyiv apartment block as officials urge locals to take immediate shelter.

Russian troops reached the Ukrainian capital and attacked a military base in the city, as well as attempting to capture an electricity generation station.

Reuters has reported that Kyiv has been struck by two missiles in the southwest areas of the city centre.

As explosions ring out across the city and desperate families shelter in underground stations, president Zelensky said Russia would be using all its might “to break our resistance”.

