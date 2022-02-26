Missile explosion near Kyiv airport causes damage to residential building

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital said a missile hit an apartment building but no casualties were immediately reported.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the missile slammed into a high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport on Saturday.

Klitschko posted an image on a messaging app, showing a gaping hole on one side of the building that ravaged apartments on several storeys.

Russian troops were pressing their attack on the Ukrainian capital, trying to advance on the city from several directions.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here