Countries across the world illuminated monuments and buildings in the colours of Ukraine’s flag to show solidarity with the east European nation amid the Russian invasion.

The Colosseum in Rome, 10 Downing Street in England, Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, and Flinders Street Station in Melbourne were among the prominent landmarks lit up in yellow and blue on Thursday night after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s declaration of war.

The City Hall in Paris too was lit with shades of blue and yellow to show support to Kyiv.

