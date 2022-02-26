Ukrainians flee Kyiv on foot as cars stuck in long queues to reach Poland

Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing Kyiv on foot, as witnessed by The Independent, after all the cars got stuck in long queues to reach Poland.

In footage captured by The Independent’s foreign correspondent, Bel Trew, long queues of cars - carrying families and the few possessions they’ve salvaged from the conflict - can be seen stretching into the darkness during sub-zero temperatures.

“The situation here is critical, my family is very scared,” said one of the people who escaped from Kyiv in the night.

