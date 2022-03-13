Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis

Watch a live view over Kyiv as Russian forces continue their bombardment on the Ukrainian capital.

It comes as president Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for their "strength" while telling the nation "Russian invaders cannot conquer us".

Air raid sirens and shelling rang out over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities yesterday morning amid warnings that Russian troops were beginning to gain ground around the capital.

