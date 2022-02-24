Fire seen near Ukraine intelligence office in Kyiv amid Russian invasion

A fire was seen near a Ukrainian intelligence office in Kyiv on Thursday amid the Russian invasion.

The offensive came on day one of what Ukraine described as a “full-scale invasion”, which had led to dozens of people being killed or injured.

CCTV cameras caught Russian military vehicles rolling through border force checkpoints as ground troops crossed the Crimea border into Ukraine early on Thursday.

Russian forces then seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear site in northern Ukraine, where Kiev’s troops had been waging a fierce battle against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.

