Watch live view from Kyiv after shelling causes heavy damage in Ukraine’s capital

Watch a live view from Kyiv after Russian shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district on Sunday.

At least four people have died as a result of the attack in the Podil district of Ukraine's capital, authorities have confirmed.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

Rescue teams worked to put out large fires and pull people from the rubble during an overnight mission.

