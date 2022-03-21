Ukraine’s emergency services have confirmed that at least four people have died after Russian shelling hit a residential district in Kyiv on Sunday.

Loud explosions were heard as the attack targeted a shopping centre and multiple houses in the neighbourhood of Podil, close to the centre of Ukraine’s capital.

Rescue teams worked through the night to put out a large fire and pull survivors from the rubble.

The attack comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to surround the city, which was home to more than three million people before the war.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.