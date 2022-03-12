Russian troops ‘kidnap Melitopol city’s mayor’

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been kidnapped by Russian forces, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s parliament claims a plastic bag was placed over Ivan Fedorov’s head by a group of 10 armed men.

Footage appears to show Mr Fedorov being escorted across a square in the city centre by the troops.

Zelensky said Russian forces “have transitioned into a new stage of terror”.

