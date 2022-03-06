Ukrainian mayor of Lviv says Putin is 'laughing' over sanctions

The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has commented on world leaders imposing sanctions on Russia and said that “Putin is laughing at them.”

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has demanded stronger action against Russia.

“Many world leaders are talking today about sanctions they plan to impose. Putin is laughing at them because this is the way weak people act,” said Sadovyi on Saturday.

“Strong ones act first and then inform.”

“I call on NATO to be a strong and powerful bloc which protects the world’s democracy, instead of being a frightened kitty which doesn’t know what to do,” he added.