Nancy Pelosi read a poem written by Bono about the Russia-Ukraine conflict to honour the war-torn nation.

During the White House’s annual “Friends of Ireland” lunch on Thursday, the speaker of the US House of Representatives read out the words that had been written by the U2 frontman.

The poem - which references both Saint Patrick’s banishment of snakes from Ireland and the current situation in Ukraine - concludes by comparing Volodymyr Zelensky to St Patrick himself.

Pelosi and Bono have both since been mocked on social media.

