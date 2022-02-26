Watch live as Ukrainians cross over the border into Poland fleeing Russia’s invasion

Live from the border into Poland as Ukrainians flee after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Slovak police said that most of the people arriving at its border were women with children after Ukraine banned men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country, and this appeared to be the case everywhere.

Some sought to join relatives who have already settled in Poland and other EU nations, whose strong economies have for many years attracted Ukrainian workers.

