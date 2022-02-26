Chaos at Poland border as families with children flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Scenes of chaos are engulfing Ukraine’s border with Poland as tens of thousands of families desperate to escape the Russian invasion try to cross into safety.

In footage captured byThe Independent’s foreign correspondent, Bel Trew, long queues of cars - carrying families and the few possessions they’ve salvaged from the conflict - can be seen stretching into the darkness during sub-zero temperatures.

Many people have been forced to abandon their vehicles and walk for more than 10 hours in a bid to reach the Polish border.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here