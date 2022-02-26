Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko orders Putin to leave: 'This is our soil'

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that Russian troops were around 2 kilometres far from the capital city, and appealed for more help from the outside world. Speaking to British broadcaster Sky News from Kyiv, Poroshenko ordered Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave. “Putin said that in Ukraine, the people will meet Russian soldiers through the flowers. And preparing the Molotov cocktail, this is the flowers for Putin. [...] And definitely this is our soil. This is our country. This is our people. [...] Get out from Ukraine, Mr Putin.”

