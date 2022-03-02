Pregnant mothers forced into makeshift bomb shelter in Ukrainian hospital

Mothers in the maternity ward of Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital were forced into a bomb shelter yesterday (March 1) as fighting continues in the city.

Military vehicles and troops were seen moving around the southern Ukrainian city amid ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Dr. Yurii Herman filmed several pregnant women sheltering in the cramped underground room as fighting drew near.

Some of the expectant mothers were seen laying on the ground on makeshift beds.

According to Dr Herman, four mothers had given birth in the hospital basement.

