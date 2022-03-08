Watch live as EU parliament debates Ukrainian refugee crisis

The European Parliament is debating how to handle the increasing number of refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.

Over two million people have already fled from the Russian invasion, a milestone that has been described as “terrifying” by the UN.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the EU to “prove that you are with us” and help “light win over darkness” in a passionate address made after his nation’s membership application.

