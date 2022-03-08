Ukrainian child cries as he arrives at Polish border after fleeing war-torn country

Heartbreaking footage shows a young boy crying and dragging a plastic bag behind him as he and his mother cross the Polish border from Ukraine.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today that a child had died of dehydration in Mariupol as a result of the Russian force’s shelling of the city.

