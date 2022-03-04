‘It took us 14 hours to reach Poland by train,’ Ukrainian refugee tells IndyTV

A Ukrainian refugee fleeing from her hometown to Poland says her two-hour journey took 14 hours due to the fear of her train being bombed.

Speaking exclusively to IndyTV, Lina Livitska said: “The journey was really long and hard.

“The train didn’t go fast so it was able to stop in case of bombing.”

Lina left behind her brother and parents when she fled Odesa two days after Russia invaded.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.