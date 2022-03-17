Ukrainian refugees take shelter at Polish train stations as they flee war

Footage shows refugees and volunteers taking shelter at the Prezemsyl train station in Poland, after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Over three million people have now left the country seeking refuge.

Yana Syniavina, 26, details her sadness at leaving her homeland and the long journey ahead of her to Austria, where she plans to stay with relatives.

