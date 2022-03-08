Mayor of western Ukrainian city pleads for global help to feed refugees

The mayor of Lviv calls for international help as the city in far western Ukraine is struggling to feed and house the thousands of people who have fled there from war-torn regions of the country.

Russia continues to bombard cities across Ukraine, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of breaking a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday by shelling a civilian evacuation route from the besieged city of Mariupol.

