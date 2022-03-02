Refugee Rights Director at Amnesty International says he is “sceptical” about the government’s offer to help 200,000 Ukranian refugees amid the continued Russian invasion.

Steve Valdez-Symonds told Good Morning Britain that it’s “an aspiration and at the moment there is not anything in place for that to be delivered.”

The Home Office has been urged to “take heed” after peers rejected plans in the Nationality and Borders Bill to penalise and criminalise refugees based on their method of arrival to the UK under clause 11.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here