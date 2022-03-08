British man transports 80 Ukrainian refugees across Polish border in taxi

A British-Ukrainian who is helping to evacuate refugees across the Polish border using a London black cab has said he is “doing everything he can”.

Roman Tymchyshyn has already transported around 80 people including pregnant women, disabled elderly people, children and even a nine-month-old baby.

He began driving refugees in his black cab across the Polish border on February 28, and has since racked up around 2,169 miles – which is around 300 miles a day.

