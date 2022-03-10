Ukrainian refugee breaks down in tears facing UK visa application that is ‘too hard’

Ukrainian refugees continue to face difficulties in applying for UK visas after escaping war.

Tetiana Osadchuk spoke to Sky News about the process of applying for a visa, describing it as “too hard” as she broke down in tears.

“Application is really hard because you need to do it for each person separately,” she said.

“If you have a family of eight people, you need to do an application for everyone and it takes hours... it’s too hard.”

