Watch live as Michael Gove makes statement on ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme

Michael Gove is making a statement to MPs on housing Ukrainian refugees as the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme is launched.

The new programme allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses across the UK to offer a room or home rent-free to those escaping the war, regardless of whether they have ties to the country.

Mr Gove, the housing secretary, has described the scheme as a “national effort” on behalf of those in desperate need.

