Watch live as Ukrainian refugees cross the border and enter Romania

Ukrainians flee to the northeastern Romanian border checkpoint of Sighetu Marmației, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops.

As the Kremlin wages war on their eastern European neighbour, Yvette Cooper, the UK shadow home secretary, said it was “immoral” to apply usual visa restrictions to Ukranians escaping war.

