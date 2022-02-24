An air defense base in Mariupol has been reduced to rubble after what seems to be a Russian strike.

A clip shows the devastating effects of what used to be a functioning base for Ukrainians.

The city, located in south-western Ukraine has come under attack since Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” on the country on Thursday, 24 February.

News agencies in Russia report that their defence ministry said earlier today it had taken out military infrastructure at Ukraine’s air bases and “suppressed” its air defences.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.