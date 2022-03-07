Ukrainians fleeing Kyiv hide under destroyed bridge from Russian airstrikes

Ukrainians hide under a destroyed bridge during continued Russian airstrikes in Irpin.

Earlier today the Russian defence ministry said it would halt the ongoing firing to open humanitarian corridors from the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

However, only one route from Mariupol and one route from Sumy lead to other Ukrainian cities, the remaining avenues go to Belarus or Russia.

