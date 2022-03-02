The mayor of Kharkiv has posted a moving message to citizens as devastating Russian attacks continue to bombard the city.

Shelling and rocket strikes have been unleashed on the city in northeastern Ukraine and mayor Igor Terekhov has suggested there had been “great destruction” across the area.

At least 21 people have been killed and 112 left injured by Russian attacks on Kharkiv in the last 24 hours.

"We continue doing our job. We keep living. We are holding on," Mr Terekhov said, addressing citizens.

"Kharkiv will win. We're together."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.