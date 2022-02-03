UK 'way out in front' in backing Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said the UK had been “way out in front” in backing Ukraine, which is under threat from invasion by Russia.

The PM, speaking on a visit to Blackpool, Lancashire, said: “The UK has played a very good role so far in bringing together the West and making sure that our partners understand the severity of the threat that Ukrainians face.”

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg raised concerns on Thursday over Russia’s continuing military build-up around Ukraine, with the “biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War” in Belarus.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here