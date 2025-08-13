Starmer says Ukraine ceasefire viable because of Trump

Sir Keir Starmer has said that a ceasefire in Ukraine is only “viable” thanks to the actions of Donald Trump.

Co-chairing a meeting of the “coalition of the willing’ - a European-led effort aimed at securing lasting peace in Ukraine - on Wednesday (13 August), the prime minister said the US president’s actions have provided a “chance” to end the war.

He said: “For three and a bit years this conflict has been going on and we haven't got anywhere near the prospect of actually a viable solution of bringing it to a ceasefire. And now we do have that chance because of the work that the President has put in.”

The meeting came ahead of high stakes “one-on-one” talks between Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday (15 August).