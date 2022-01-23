Ukrainians join reserve army amid tensions with Russia

Young volunteers in Ukraine have begun preparations for their own defence amid fears the Ukrainian military is unable to match Russian forces.

It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.

On Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would not wait indefinitely for a Western response to its demands that both the US and Nato guarantee that the military alliance will not expand eastwards.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here