Ukrainian troops enter Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast after recapturing city

Ukrainian soldiers have entered Sviatohirsk, a Russian-occupied city in Donetsk Oblast.

Footage of troops raising the Ukrainian Insurgent Army flag to the west of the city comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that soldiers have retaken thousands of square km.

“From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and in the south. The movement of our troops continues,” President Zelenskyy said on Monday, 12 September.

