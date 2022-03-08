More than 500 civilians, including women and children, have been rescued from the occupied Ukrainian city of Makarov.

Authorities said on Tuesday that at least 13 people were killed in a Russian attack on an industrial bakery in the town, 31 miles west of the capital Kyiv.

Elderly people and others that had been taken ill were among those evacuated on Monday.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.