Ukraine accuses Russian troops of blowing up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops, and an oil depot in Vasylkiv near Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Toxic fumes from the explosion prompted the Kyiv authorities to ask citizens to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

The capital Kyiv otherwise appeared relatively calm, and remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, said deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk.

