Ukrainians rally in support of government amid tensions with Russia

Over one-thousand protesters gathered in central Kyiv on Saturday to show their support for the authorities as they face a build-up of Russian troops on their borders that Western countries warn is a sign of Russia planning to further invade Ukraine.

The protesters waved Ukrainian flags and called for unity among Ukrainians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibly imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply.

The US also announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

