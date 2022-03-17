An 11-year-old boy who travelled 600 miles across Ukraine to the Slovakian border by himself has been reunited with his mother and family.

Hassan Pisecka crossed the war-torn nation with only a plastic bag, passport and his brother's telephone number scribbled on his hand, taking multiple trains to reach the border.

His mother, Julia Pisecka, remained in their hometown of Zaporizhzhia - an area Russian forces targeted early on.

After making the brave journey to cross into Slovakia, Hassan has since been reunited with his family.

