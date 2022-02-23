Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia’s accusations are ‘absurd’

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that Russia’s accusations against his country are “absurd.”

Mr Kuleba’s comments come as his country braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorisation to use military force outside his country.

The Russian military has 80 per cent of troops assembled around Ukraine in an attack position to launch an invasion at any time, the US believes.

Meanwhile, Kiev has urged more than three million Ukrainians in Russia to leave, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

