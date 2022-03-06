Brave Ukrainian citizens marched towards Russian soldiers who fired their guns into the air in an attempt to “intimidate” the crowd.

Footage shared on social media, which appears to have been taken in the city of Melitopol, shows the group - who are chanting and carrying flags - walking towards armed troops.

At one point, a line of at least five soldiers start firing into the air to disperse the crowd, which continues to advance.

