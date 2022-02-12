Ukrainian president suggests Russian invasion could be imminent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says new intelligence reports suggest a Russian invasion could be imminent, as he oversaw policing drills.

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

The US has claimed war could begin at any moment and have, like several other countries, advised its citizens to leave the country.

