Watch live footage of Maidan square in Kiev amid Russia tensions

Live footage of Maidan square in Kiev as Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused the government forces of shelling a village with artillery.

Rebel group representatives in the Donetsk People’s Republic said the shelling targeted the Petrivske village in the breakaway region, according to the Interfax news agency.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said it was “deeply concerned” with the situation in Ukraine and was “watching the situation closely.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is almost inevitable and “every indication” and could happen “within the next several days”.

Sign up to our newsletters here