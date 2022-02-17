Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity on Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.

Ukrainian president Voldoymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia-backed rebels in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) of firing projectiles at the preschool in a “big provocation”.

The Ukrainian military said no children were harmed but some media outlets have reported that up to three adults suffered concussions.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here