A fire could be seen raging at Barabashovo market in the city of Kharkiv after it was reportedly hit by Russian shelling.

The shopping mall is one of the largest in eastern Europe, where close to 15,000 businesses operate, according to Ukraine's ministry of culture.

Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, shared a video of the aftermath of the attack.

"Kharkiv Barabashovo market burns - one of the largest in Eastern Europe. Lavina Mall in Kyiv destroyed. Almost as if Russia is bombing commercial space out of spite," she wrote.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.